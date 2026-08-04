How long does a K-pop idol group actually last? Not the seven years written into standard exclusive contracts. Nearly half of all K-pop groups now disappear before completing their third year, a new study has found. Dozens of teams enter the industry each year, spending between 5 billion and 10 billion won ($3.6 million to $7.2 million) to launch, yet only a tiny fraction survive long enough to break even.

The findings come from a paper by Kim Jeong-seop, a professor in the Department of Cultural Industry and Arts at Sungshin Women's University, published in the Journal of the Korea Entertainment Industry Association (Vol. 20, No. 4). Titled "Survival and Hit Structures in the K-pop Idol Music Industry: A Complete Analysis of 1,182 Groups That Debuted in the 30 Years Since H.O.T. (1996–2025)," the study is the first comprehensive census of all male and female idol groups that entered the market over three decades since H.O.T.'s debut in 1996. The industry, Kim concludes, is a high-risk, hyper-competitive structure in which steep early dropout rates coexist with success concentrated among a very small number of acts.

45% gone within 3 years: surviving the 'death valley'

The average survival period for an idol group is 4.12 years — barely more than half (58.9%) of the standard seven-year exclusive contract term.

The most dangerous window is the first three years after debut. About 45% of all groups exit the market within that period, giving a three-year survival rate of 55.03%. The share of groups active for five or more years drops to 36.6%, and those reaching the 10-year mark plunge to just 17.9%.

"The speed of market response and fandom formation in the first one to three years is the critical threshold that determines whether an agency commits to further investment," Kim said. "Just like a startup's 'death valley,' groups that fail to establish themselves early fall into a path-dependent structure — one that leads almost immediately to reduced investment and disbandment after the fourth year."

A sharp survival gap also emerged along gender lines. Boy groups averaged 5.11 years of activity, compared with just 3.13 years for girl groups — a difference of roughly two years. The study attributes the gap to divergent revenue models: boy groups generate album and merchandise sales driven by a highly loyal female fandom, while girl groups depend more on general popularity, digital streaming and event appearances.

Only 3.5% of groups ever sell 300,000 copies of a single album

Even survival does not guarantee a hit. Just 3.55% of all groups — 42 teams — achieved sales of 300,000 copies or more for a single album, the threshold the industry uses as the break-even point for average production and marketing costs. Only 1.61% (19 teams) crossed the one-million mark, the benchmark for a major hit. A mere seven groups — BTS, Seventeen, Stray Kids, EXO, TWICE, NCT and TXT — have surpassed 10 million cumulative copies, the hallmark of a global super-fandom, representing just 0.59% of all acts studied.

One finding stands out against that harsh backdrop: K-pop idol groups' three-year survival rate of 55.03% is actually higher than the 41.5% three-year survival rate for small and medium-sized enterprises after launch.

"It is true that the K-pop industry is fundamentally a winner-takes-all, high-risk market," Kim said. "But the negative perception and investment risk associated with it have been overstated. For financial capital to flow in and the market to develop, the investment risk of the idol industry needs to be reassessed more objectively and empirically."

He added that the next 30 years of K-pop should aim to move beyond a single success model centered on BTS and fully establish itself as part of the global mainstream cultural industry. Achieving that, he said, will require a long-term artist development system, an industry structure that allows for second chances, shared infrastructure to strengthen small and mid-sized agencies, and systematic financial support.