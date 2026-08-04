Seongbuk-gu District Mayor Lee Seung-ro on Tuesday conducted a series of on-site inspections to protect residents from the ongoing heat wave, visiting a heat-relief shelter at a senior center in Jeongneung 4-dong, a smart shelter in Jeongneung 3-dong, and a construction site for a new community building in Jeongneung 2-dong to assess the district's heat response measures and facility operations.

The inspection aimed to verify protection measures for heat-vulnerable residents, check the operation of heat-reduction facilities, and hear concerns from residents and outdoor workers.

At the Jeongneung 4-dong senior center, Lee examined the heat-relief shelter's operations and the condition of its cooling systems, and checked whether elderly visitors had any complaints. He asked community center staff to monitor the senior center regularly and respond immediately to any issues, and urged relevant departments to provide active support so that no gaps appear in on-site responses. "We must ensure that our elderly residents can spend the summer safely and in good health amid the relentless heat," he said.

Lee then visited the Jeongneung 3-dong smart shelter, inspecting its cooling equipment and overall operation while reviewing how residents were using the space. The smart shelter is a key heat-reduction facility designed to protect residents from extreme heat, offering a comfortable resting space for those waiting for buses.

At the Jeongneung 2-dong community building construction site, Lee checked the progress of the work and confirmed whether outdoor workers were complying with heat-safety protocols. "Safety comes first on any construction site," he said. "Please pay special attention to workers' health during operations in this heat, strictly follow all safety rules, and make sure not a single accident occurs."

"A heat wave is a disaster directly linked to residents' lives, which is why I am personally visiting sites to check on safety," Lee said. "We will manage heat-reduction facilities such as heat-relief shelters and smart shelters with the utmost care, and continue conducting safety inspections at construction sites, so that all residents of Seongbuk-gu can have a safe summer."