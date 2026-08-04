Digital information boards across Seoul displayed incorrect temperatures Tuesday, drawing a flood of complaints from residents, as the city issued its first-ever major heat wave alert.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government and district offices, temperature data on disaster safety electronic boards at key locations across the city showed errors throughout the day. As of 4 p.m., five disaster safety boards — including one on Hongdae Street in Mapo-gu — displayed the current temperature as 30 degrees Celsius, while some boards in Seodaemun-gu showed 27 degrees.

The temperature display errors began Monday, according to Yonhap.

A Mapo-gu official said the district's boards automatically pull public data from the Seoul Metropolitan Government's servers but had been unable to receive the data properly since Monday due to a server problem. "We are trying to connect through an alternative route to correct the error," the official said.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government also said errors had occurred since Monday in the process of retrieving Korea Meteorological Administration data from the public data portal, preventing real-time temperatures from updating on time. The city said it had urgently moved to fix the problem.

"The city's real-time data has been addressed quickly, but it appears some locations have not yet been fixed," a Seoul Metropolitan Government official said.

The public data portal operated by the Ministry of Interior and Safety posted a notice Monday saying that open API calls to the portal via HTTP (port 80) were not being processed normally in some user environments. "We apologize for the inconvenience," the notice read.

The ministry added that it was working on a fix in coordination with the National Information Resources Service and expected to resolve the issue Tuesday afternoon.