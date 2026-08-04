The Yeosu Gwangyang Port Authority said the Adora Mediterranea, an international cruise ship based in Tianjin, China, made its first call at Yeosu port on Tuesday.

The Adora Mediterranea is operated by global cruise line Adora Cruises. The vessel displaces 85,000 tons and can accommodate up to 2,680 passengers.

Passengers disembarked at 8 a.m. and toured major Yeosu attractions, including Odongdo island in Hallyeohaesang National Park and Heungguksa temple, before reboarding the ship.

To attract more cruise calls, the port authority said it plans to strengthen tailored port sales targeting overseas cruise lines in cooperation with related agencies, develop new group tourism itineraries linked to local attractions, and pursue marketing tied to major international events in the region, including the 2026 Yeosu World Island Expo.

Yeosu Gwangyang Port Authority President Choe Gwan-ho said the Adora Mediterranea's maiden call "demonstrated Yeosu port's appeal in the global cruise market and its capacity to receive cruise ships."