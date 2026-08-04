US Ambassador to South Korea Michelle Steel met Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Tuesday to discuss ways to advance the bilateral relationship. Steel also submitted a copy of her credentials to the Foreign Ministry's chief of protocol that day, formally launching her official duties.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Du-soon told a regular briefing that the ministry expects the ambassador "to contribute to strengthening the South Korea-US alliance and promoting friendship between the peoples of the two countries, drawing on her understanding of the alliance and the bilateral relationship."

Steel left the ministry building without responding to reporters' questions about the substance of her talks with Cho.

A range of major issues currently hangs over the bilateral relationship, including a $350 billion South Korean investment commitment to the United States, security consultations over a revision to the nuclear cooperation agreement, and the Coupang Inc dispute.

Steel and Cho are expected to have touched on those key issues during their discussion of ways to strengthen ties.

Newly arriving foreign ambassadors to South Korea must present their credentials to the president, but may submit a copy to the Foreign Ministry beforehand and begin official activities on a limited basis. Steel arrived in the country on Thursday and submitted her credentials copy to the chief of protocol, who had just returned from accompanying President Lee Jae-myung on an overseas trip.

Steel drew attention by bringing her husband, attorney Shawn Steel, along for the ministry visit — a move a Foreign Ministry official described as "a somewhat special case," while noting that an ambassador's spouse is fully entitled to support the ambassador's activities.

Shawn Steel, a former chairman of the California Republican Party, is a prominent political figure with a wide network inside and around the Trump administration. His presence at the meeting has led some observers to suggest the visit may have given an additional boost to the bilateral relationship.