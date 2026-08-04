Eight students from a university activist group were arrested by US military personnel after breaking into a USFK base in Pyeongtaek.

According to the Incheon Ilbo, the eight members of the Korean College Students' Progressive Union — known by its Korean acronym Daejinyeon — entered Osan Air Base (K-55) in Pyeongtaek without authorization at around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The students entered through the main gate and chanted slogans including "Smash the 7th Air Force." Six made it inside the base, while two were stopped at the entrance.

US military personnel apprehended the intruders on the spot and handed them over to South Korean police.

Police plan to investigate the students on charges of violating the Military Bases and Installations Protection Act, citing Daejinyeon members' prior record of anti-US activities.