Singer Soyou opened up about her love life in a candid on-air admission.

Soyou appears Tuesday on JTBC's "Yeonae Jeonjaeng," a relationship reality show, as a special guest alongside hosts Seo Jang-hoon, Lee Hyori and Kim Hee-chul.

"My last relationship was five years ago," Soyou said, adding that a bad experience with a man had left her with no desire to date — a revelation that drew a strong reaction from the rest of the cast.

The episode also features a couple struggling with clashing political views and religious beliefs, a storyline that reportedly left the hosts visibly stunned.

The pair — described as a conservative boyfriend and a progressive girlfriend — said they first discovered their political differences in the wake of the emergency martial law crisis.

The boyfriend argued that "declaring martial law is the president's exclusive authority," while the girlfriend pushed back, saying she wanted to correct what she saw as a factual misunderstanding.

The two also clash over religion and opposite-sex friendships. The girlfriend set up a direct confrontation when she said, "They say you go to hell if you don't go to church — so I go to hell and you go to heaven?" The boyfriend, meanwhile, insisted that men and women cannot truly be friends and took issue with his girlfriend's male friendships.

"Yeonae Jeonjaeng" is a relationship reality program in which Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon and Kim Hee-chul work through the real-life conflicts of actual couples.