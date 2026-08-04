The Gwangjin-gu Council donated 34 flower pots Tuesday to the Beautiful Store's Gwangjin Hwayang branch — arrangements received to celebrate the election of the 10th-term council's first-half speaker and lawmakers.

The donated pots will be sold at the store, with proceeds going toward the Beautiful Store's community-sharing programs.

Council Speaker Go Yang-seok was joined in the donation by Deputy Speaker Shin Jin-ho, Legislative Affairs Committee Chair Seo Min-u, Administrative Planning Committee Chair Gang Il and Welfare and Urban Affairs Committee Chair Kim Gang-san.

"I am grateful to everyone who congratulated us on our 10th-term election," Go said. "I wanted to share the joy of those congratulations with the community rather than keep it for ourselves. We will be a council that communicates and gives back to residents throughout our term."