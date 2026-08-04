Officials at Korea Electric Power's Gyeonggi headquarters power management office in Yeongtong-gu, Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, monitored the national power supply situation Tuesday morning as electricity demand climbed amid a prolonged heat wave sweeping the country. The Korea Power Exchange, entering the first week of its summer power supply management period, reviewed nationwide supply conditions and found that the grid had remained stable last week, with stability expected to continue this week.