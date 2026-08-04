Gwangjin-gu announced that two senior employment agencies in the district — Gwangjin Senior Club and Social Cooperative Dounuri — have been named outstanding performers in the Ministry of Health and Welfare's "2026 Senior Employment and Social Activity Support Project Evaluation" (based on 2025 performance).

The evaluation assessed senior employment agencies nationwide across three criteria: project performance, participant and client management, and operational outcomes. Gwangjin-gu had one agency — Gwangjin Senior Club — recognized last year; this year, two agencies earned the distinction, reflecting the district's growing capacity in senior employment program management.

Gwangjin Senior Club was selected in the quantitative category (single) for senior capacity utilization, while Social Cooperative Dounuri was recognized in the quantitative category (special award) for the same field. Each agency will receive an incentive of 5 million won ($3,500).

Gwangjin Senior Club was highly rated for systematically operating senior capacity utilization programs that draw on participants' careers and expertise, and for supporting social participation and income generation through community project units such as Gwangjin Soop Naru Cafe and Oneuldo Setak.

Social Cooperative Dounuri also earned high marks for running senior employment programs in community care and welfare services that draw on the experience and capabilities of older adults. Through a range of jobs that reflect local welfare needs, the cooperative contributes to stable social participation among seniors and improved community care services.

This year, 3,304 seniors are participating in senior employment and social activity support projects across 65 project units in Gwangjin-gu. The district plans to continue identifying and expanding quality senior employment opportunities that reflect community demand.

"This recognition as outstanding agencies is a meaningful result that shows senior employment programs — built on the experience and capabilities of older adults — are delivering strong outcomes on the ground," district mayor Kim Gyeong-ho said. "We will continue to expand quality senior employment tailored to community needs and work to create diverse opportunities for social participation, so that seniors can enjoy a healthy and vibrant retirement."