Jongno-gu held a donation handover ceremony Tuesday at the district mayor's office, receiving supplies from the Cheontae Order's "Sharing to Become One" organization.

The Cheontae Order of Korean Buddhism donated roughly 50 million won ($35,000) worth of goods for vulnerable residents, including adult diapers, health patches for the elderly, kimchi, health supplements and 200 household items.

The order has a history of giving to the district. In 2024, it provided 200 million won worth of care packages to Jongno-gu's Filial Piety Headquarters and donated children's nutritional supplements and masks to local children's centers the same year. In the first half of this year, it contributed 5,800 hygiene and household items, including toilet paper, moisture absorbers and hand wash.

Lee Jin-cheol, head of external affairs for the Cheontae Order's Sharing to Become One organization, attended the ceremony. Jongno-gu plans to distribute the donated goods to rooftop and basement housing communities and the Jongno-gu Food Bank Market Center.

"I am deeply grateful to the Cheontae Order for carrying out this meaningful act of sharing for those in need," district mayor Yoo Chan-jong said.