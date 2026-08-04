Independent lawmaker Han Dong-hoon sharply criticized President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday after an amended Criminal Procedure Act stripping prosecutors of their supplementary investigative powers cleared a Cabinet meeting, calling the development part of "three tyrannies" — chaos in real estate, turmoil in share prices and the collapse of the judicial system.

Han wrote on his Facebook page Tuesday: "President Lee Jae Myung just refused to use his veto."

He went on to argue that "the Lee Jae Myung administration will rapidly collapse under these three tyrannies."

President Lee decided not to exercise his right to request reconsideration of the amended Criminal Procedure Act, which had already passed the National Assembly. Opposition figures had urged him to veto the bill, but Cheong Wa Dae chose to promulgate it as passed.