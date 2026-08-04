A woman in her 30s has been arrested after driving drunk without a license and striking a teenage pedestrian in Gyeonggi Province.

The Gyeonggi Gwangju Police Station has booked the woman, identified only as A, on charges of causing bodily injury under the Act on Special Cases Concerning Traffic Accidents and is investigating the case, according to Newsis.

A is accused of driving while intoxicated in the early hours of Tuesday in Ssangnyeong-dong, Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, when she veered onto the sidewalk, broke through a pedestrian safety barrier and struck a teenage girl, identified as B, who was walking there.

B was taken to a hospital with injuries but is not believed to be in critical condition.

Officers who responded to a witness report arrested A at the scene. Her blood alcohol level was high enough to warrant license revocation — and she did not hold a driver's license to begin with.

At the time of her arrest, A told police she had not been driving.