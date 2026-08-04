Gimpo launched its 9th elected administration with a new governing vision — "Great Leap with Citizens" — signaling its ambition to become a leading city in the Greater Seoul metropolitan area.

The city said Tuesday it had posted the new slogan on the front of city hall and would share its administrative direction and future vision with residents.

Officials said the vision goes beyond a simple sign change, outlining a city development strategy to prepare for the next 100 years through sweeping reforms across transportation, the economy, education, culture and welfare.

The city plans to expand policies that residents can feel in their daily lives and build a foundation for sustainable growth, strengthening Gimpo's competitiveness as a leading city in the Greater Seoul area.

The new vision will be rolled out sequentially from city hall to administrative welfare centers in towns, townships and neighborhoods, as well as other public buildings.

Rather than replacing existing fixtures indiscriminately, the city plans to renovate only where necessary and make active use of Gimpo's corporate identity and brand identity marks at new facilities to improve budget efficiency.

"The new vision is both a commitment to build Gimpo's next 100 years together with our citizens and a declaration of our governing direction," Mayor Lee Gi-hyeong said. "We will put residents' voices at the center of policy and push forward without delay on key priorities — including expanding the regional transit network and revitalizing the local economy — to take Gimpo's urban competitiveness to the next level."

The city said it would use the vision announcement as a springboard to accelerate key policies aimed at securing future growth engines and strengthening urban competitiveness, delivering changes and results that residents can tangibly feel.