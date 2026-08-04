South Korea's inline freestyle skaters delivered strong results at the 2026 Saitama Inline Freestyle Asia Cup, held in Saitama, Japan, from July 31 through Sunday, the Korea Roller Sports Federation announced Tuesday.

The event is an official ranking competition sanctioned by World Skate, the international governing body for roller sports, and drew top-level competitors from across Asia to contest disciplines including free jump, speed slalom and classic slalom.

Hwang Jeong-won claimed gold in the women's free jump, while Kim Chae-rim added a bronze medal to underscore South Korea's depth in the discipline. In the men's speed slalom junior division, Lee Jin-hyeok earned bronze, announcing himself as a promising next-generation talent on the international stage.

Hwang dominated the women's free jump final with technically polished, consistent performances that left her rivals behind. Kim also drew recognition for executing high-difficulty techniques with composure throughout the competition. Lee, competing in his first international podium finish, impressed judges with his speed and precise slalom technique, drawing attention as a future standard-bearer for Korean inline freestyle.

South Korea also played a central role in running the competition. Korean judges handled a significant portion of the officiating and were recognized for their expertise and impartiality. Discussions are already underway about having Korean officials oversee judging at a major international event scheduled for next year — a development that highlights the country's growing reputation not only for athletic performance but also for administrative and technical competence in the sport.

Kim Gyeong-seok, president of the Korea Roller Sports Federation, said the results "once again confirmed South Korea's international competitiveness in inline freestyle," adding that "the growth of our young athletes in particular will be an important signal for the future of Korean inline sports."

Building on the results, the federation plans to strengthen its development programs for national team members and emerging prospects, and to expand support for training and international competition participation. It also intends to invest continuously in training international-level judges and improving competition management, with the goal of building a foundation where both athletes and officials can compete and contribute on the world stage.