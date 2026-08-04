The Wyndham Championship, the final regular-season event of the 2026 PGA Tour, runs Thursday through Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club (par 70) in Greensboro, North Carolina, with a purse of $8.5 million.

The tournament is the last chance for players to crack the top 70 in FedEx Cup points and earn a spot in the first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which carries a $20 million purse. Points accumulated through the Wyndham Championship determine who qualifies.

Two South Korean players are in the field: Kim Joo-hyung, ranked 34th in FedEx Cup points, and Im Sung-jae, ranked 57th. Kim Si-woo, who sits seventh in the FedEx Cup standings, withdrew from the tournament, according to the Wyndham Championship's official website.

Both Kim and Im have secured spots in the first playoff event, but each has reason to chase more points. The top 50 advance to the BMW Championship and the top 30 to the Tour Championship, making additional points valuable. The Wyndham Championship offers 500 FedEx Cup points.

For Kim, the goal is a second Tour Championship appearance since 2023 — a win this week could push him into the top 10 in the standings. He also has fond memories of the event: in 2022, he claimed his first PGA Tour victory here.

Kim was 20 years, 1 month and 18 days old when he won that title, becoming the first PGA Tour winner born after 2000 and the youngest Korean ever to win on tour. He snapped a lengthy slump this season with his first win of the year at the Genesis Scotland Open in July.

Im, who has yet to win this season, has more urgent business with the FedEx Cup standings. Ranked 57th, he is safely through to the first playoff event but needs a strong showing to advance to the BMW Championship.

Also at stake for Im is his streak of seven consecutive Tour Championship appearances through last season. To stay in the top 30 and extend it, he would need to finish runner-up or better this week.

Most of the world's top players will sit out the event. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler of the United States, No. 2 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and No. 4 Matt Fitzpatrick of England are among the high-ranked players skipping the tournament, having already secured enough FedEx Cup points.

Among those competing, Cameron Young of the United States, ranked third in the world, is the only top-10 player in the field. He will be joined in contention by world No. 19 Aaron Rai of England, No. 20 Ben Griffin of the United States and No. 22 Justin Thomas of the United States.