K-pop group Secret has found itself at the center of controversy after posting a generational dance video that viewers say mocks people in their 50s.

The short clip, titled "POV: When your enthusiasm outpaces your body," was recently uploaded to Secret's official social media accounts and YouTube Shorts.

In the video, the members perform the same choreography from their new song "Ice Cream" in three styles labeled by age group — "20s," "30s" and "50s." The "20s" version shows the members dancing smoothly and naturally, while the "30s" rendition is exaggerated and sultry. The "50s" segment, however, depicts clumsy, comical movements meant to suggest a body that can no longer keep up.

The comments section has been flooded with criticism. "Are you seriously mocking people in their 50s?" one user wrote. Another said, "I'm in my 20s and I'm offended too — do you think we'll never reach our 50s?" Others pointed to veteran performers: "Dancers like Park Jin-young and Uhm Jung-hwa are in their 50s and still active — why would you put out something like this?" Additional comments included: "Why are you deliberately creating content that stirs generational conflict?" "This feels like ridicule," and "It looks intentional — like they wanted to make 50-somethings look inadequate."

Some fans urged others not to read too much into it. "Isn't this just lighthearted content meant for a laugh?" one wrote, while another said it was merely following a popular meme format.

Meanwhile, Secret resumed activities as a trio — comprising new member Yebin, Zinger and Jeon Hyo-seong — in June, 12 years after the group last promoted together.