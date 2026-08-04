Yongin City received a minister's commendation from the Ministry of Interior and Safety on Monday in recognition of its achievements in proactive administration.

The city accepted the award at the 6th Commendation Ceremony for Meritorious Service in Proactive Administration, held at Government Complex Sejong, after being selected in the ministry's 2025 Comprehensive Evaluation of Proactive Administration by Local Governments.

Earlier, the ministry announced in March that Yongin had been named an outstanding institution in the 2025 evaluation — the third consecutive year the city earned the distinction, following recognition in the 2023 and 2024 evaluations.

The city was credited with using proactive administration systems to resolve long-standing local issues and strengthening institutional support for public officials, producing tangible results for residents.

Particularly praised were the city's efforts to break a decade-long impasse over the Jungneung General Industrial Complex development project, and its launch of the country's first senior vehicle escort service, in which companion managers accompany elderly residents throughout their hospital visits, assisting with registration, payment and other procedures.