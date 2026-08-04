Two Korea Baseball Organization League games scheduled in Jamsil, Seoul, and Gwangju were canceled Tuesday due to extreme heat.

Under KBO rules, the league may cancel a game before 1 p.m. on game day when a major heat alert is in effect. The alert is issued when the daily peak apparent temperature is forecast to reach 38 degrees Celsius or the actual high to hit 39 C or above. With major heat alerts issued for both Seoul and Gwangju on Tuesday, the KBO confirmed the cancellations at 12:46 p.m.

"When a major heat alert is in effect, we will cancel games with safety as the top priority," the KBO said.

The two cancellations bring the total number of KBO League games called off due to heat this season to five.

Games at Sajik Stadium between the Samsung Lions and Lotte Giants, and in Changwon between KIA and NC, were both canceled Saturday due to heat. The Changwon game was called off again Sunday, marking two consecutive cancellations at the venue.

The canceled games will be rescheduled.