The 13th Jeju Samdasoo Masters — the first KLPGA Tour event of the second half of the season, with a purse of 1 billion won ($699,000) and a winner's share of 180 million won — tees off Thursday through Sunday at Teddy Valley Golf & Resort (par 72, 6,767 yards) in Seogwipo, Jeju Island.

With a strong field of top KLPGA Tour players set to compete, Ko Ji-won (22, Samchully), who claimed her first career victory on her home island of Jeju last year, will be making her title defense.

"I can't believe a whole year has already passed," said Ko, the defending champion. "I'm really excited because this is the first tournament I'm entering as defending champion, and since this event holds special meaning for me, I'm very eager to defend the title."

She added that she had spent the two-week break resting and sharpening both her physical condition and her ball-striking ahead of the second half's opening event. "I'll play my best until the very end with the goal of defending the title," she said.

Also in the field is Kim Min-sol (20, Doosan Engineering & Construction), who became the first player this season to reach three wins and currently leads the tour in Welcome Savings Bank points, prize money, rookie-of-the-year points, scoring average and K-ranking. A fourth win would give her the all-time KLPGA Tour record for victories by a rookie in a single season, surpassing the three-win marks set by Im Hee-jeong in 2019, Baek Gyu-jeong in 2014, Shin Ji-ae in 2006 and Lee Mi-na in 2002.

"This is my first time playing this tournament, so I'm really looking forward to it," Kim said. "I think that if I focus on my game moment by moment rather than worrying about results — just as I've been doing — good outcomes will follow naturally." She added that competing in an LPGA Tour major last week had been a valuable learning experience, and that she hoped to adapt quickly to Jeju's wind and course conditions to show fans a more polished version of herself.

Hot on Kim's heels is Seo Gyo-rim (20, Samchully), also born in 2006, who is considered another strong title contender. The two are meeting in Jeju for the first time in about a month, their last encounter having come at the Lotte Open, which concluded July 5. The pair have been on separate schedules since: Seo competed at the Evian Championship, an LPGA Tour major, last month, while Kim played in the AIG Women's Open last week.

"I had an unexpectedly strong first half, picking up two wins and consistently finishing in the top 10," Seo said. "My goal for this tournament is to be in the mix for the title, and I want to carry that momentum into the second half and eventually win a major."

Also chasing a second win this season are Jeju natives Ko Ji-woo and Im Jin-young, along with Kim Min-seon 7, Park Min-ji, Yoo Hyeon-jo and Lee Ye-won.

To give local players a chance to compete, the organizers held a qualifying event for the 13th Jeju Samdasoo Masters on July 12, selecting two professionals and two amateurs from Jeju.