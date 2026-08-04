Brand ties for No. 1 in KPC's national brand competitiveness assessment Handwritten problem-solving process recorded on digital devices to track learning flow Visiting teachers provide one-on-one support tailored to each student's learning style and progress

Smart Kumon N, a digital learning product from Kumon Learning, has tied for first place in the smart-learning category of the 2026 National Brand Competitiveness Index (NBCI), organized by the Korea Productivity Center (KPC). The recognition marks the brand's 14th consecutive year atop the category.

The NBCI evaluates brand competitiveness by combining brand awareness, image and purchase intent formed through a company's marketing activities. The KPC developed the index with support from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and releases results annually.

Smart Kumon N is a digital learning workbook that combines problem-solving-focused study with in-person learning management by visiting teachers. When a student works through problems on a digital device, the process is recorded, allowing Kumon teachers to review each member's learning flow and identify areas of weakness.

The program centers on open-ended questions rather than multiple-choice answers. The company says it has applied the approach of traditional paper-based workbooks — which emphasize the problem-solving process over simply selecting a correct answer — to a digital environment.

Kumon teachers set each student's pace and learning direction based on individual tendencies and achievement levels, providing one-on-one management. The program also supports an "any device" approach, allowing students to study on their own digital devices in addition to dedicated hardware.

"Fourteen consecutive years at No. 1 reflects the trust customers have placed in our personalized learning and systematic management," a Kumon Learning official said. "We will continue to strengthen our service competitiveness to help learners build self-directed study skills."