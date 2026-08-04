Gyeonggi Housing and Urban Development Corp. (GH) announced Tuesday that it will invite children from across Gyeonggi Province to its headquarters auditorium in Suwon on Thursday for a screening of the children's marionette show "Nangman Yurang Geukdan."

The show is a marionette production selected by the International Association of Theatre for Children and Young People (ASSITEJ), telling the story of modern-day Don Quixotes who travel the world by wagon in pursuit of their dreams.

The event was organized to give children and their families in the province an enriching cultural experience during the summer school break, strengthen community ties and support national efforts to address the low birth rate.

Any Gyeonggi Province resident may apply to attend. Those wishing to see the show must register in advance by scanning the QR code on the event poster. Only applicants who receive a confirmation text by Wednesday will be admitted.

GH operates part of its headquarters building as an open multipurpose cultural space to engage with the local community.

GH President Kim Yong-jin said the company will "continue to carry out diverse and meaningful activities in the public-access space of our headquarters building to connect with the local community."