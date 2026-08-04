Musinsa has begun providing free daily essentials to customers in areas of Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture hit by last month's powerful earthquake.

According to industry sources, Musinsa has been including complimentary relief items with orders placed through its Musinsa Global Store by customers in the Kyushu region since July 31. Customers in the area receive the items automatically — packed alongside their purchased products — with no separate application required.

The relief items include arm sleeves, a three-piece hand towel set and a standard towel, all from Musinsa Standard, the company's in-house SPA brand. The selection appears to reflect the sweltering heat that has followed the earthquake, with practical items chosen for their everyday utility. Each package also includes a message wishing customers a swift recovery.

"From July 31 shipments through mid-August, we are including relief supplies with all orders dispatched to Kyushu postal codes — no application needed," a Musinsa official said. "We extend our deepest sympathies to everyone affected by the sudden earthquake, and we sincerely hope that those going through this difficult time can return to their peaceful daily lives as soon as possible," the official added.

The gesture has drawn a warm response in Japan. One local user posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter: "I hear Musinsa, a Korean fashion company, is sending relief supplies to Kumamoto earthquake victims. I'm not personally affected, but this is incredibly surprising and heartwarming news." An industry official praised the move as "a prime example of localized management — going beyond simply turning a profit to empathize with the crisis facing local customers and offer genuine comfort."

Japan is also a key market for Musinsa's overseas operations. In a July survey by Japanese marketing firm ING Corporation ranking the online shopping apps most used by local teenage customers, Musinsa came in ninth — the only Korean company to crack the top 10. Musinsa entered the Japanese market in 2021.

Meanwhile, Korean Air is also providing support to earthquake victims in Japan. The airline sent 12,000 bottles of drinking water as emergency relief supplies for displaced residents on Saturday, via a cargo flight departing Incheon Airport bound for Kitakyushu.