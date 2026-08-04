Applications accepted Friday through Aug. 21 at township and village offices

The organizing committee of the 2026 Yeosu World Island Expo and Yeosu city have secured a taping of KBS's "National Song Contest" ahead of the expo festival set to open in September.

The taping will take place Aug. 29 at the main venue of the 2026 Yeosu World Island Expo in the Jinmo district of Dolsando, with the aim of building nationwide attention and participation ahead of the event.

Preliminary applicants must register between Friday and Aug. 21 at their local township or village office. A qualifying round will be held at Yeosu Citizens' Hall on Aug. 27 at 1 p.m., where about 15 teams will be selected to advance to the Aug. 29 final taping.

Popular trot singers — including Park Seo-jin, Park Gun, Miss Kim, Yoon Su-hyeon and Yu Min — are scheduled to perform at the final taping.

The 2026 Yeosu World Island Expo festival runs from Sept. 5 to Nov. 4 across the Yeosu area, including the Jinmo district, Gaedo, Geumodo and the World Expo site, drawing participants from 30 countries.