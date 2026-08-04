The Ministry of Health and Welfare said it is holding the 23rd National Children's Assembly from Tuesday through Thursday at the National Assembly Members' Hall in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, and the International Youth Center in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. This year's theme is "academic burden and children's rights."

First held in 2004, the National Children's Assembly is organized by the National Child Rights Guarantee Agency and the Korea Children's Organizations Council. The event brings together child representatives ages 10 to 17 from across the country to discuss social issues affecting children and propose policy improvements directly to the government.

Held under the slogan "Less Academic Burden, More Children's Health," this year's assembly opened Tuesday with about 170 participants — including more than 110 child representatives selected at regional competitions held from May through July, as well as the previous year's representative leadership.

A key feature of the opening ceremony was a review of how last year's resolution — adopted under the theme "digital environments and the protection of children's rights" — has been implemented.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare presented to the child representatives, on behalf of the related ministries, how the resolution's recommendations had been reflected in and advanced through policy. The child representatives then delivered the results of their own year-long monitoring of the resolution's implementation.

On Wednesday, the second day, participants at the International Youth Center will hold group discussions to draft this year's resolution, take part in a children's human rights quiz competition on the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Children's Rights Charter, and share memories from past assemblies.

At Thursday's closing ceremony, the assembly will adopt this year's resolution and deliver it to the government, the National Assembly, local governments and education offices. Each ministry will review the resolution within its area of responsibility, and the findings will be reported to the next meeting of the Child Policy Coordination Committee, chaired by the prime minister.

Hyeon Su-yeop, first vice minister of health and welfare, said children face high academic stress while having little time for exercise or play and reporting low levels of subjective happiness. "Future talent needs not only knowledge but also a resilient mind — the ability to find happiness and bounce back," he said. "We will actively reflect children's voices in policy so they can grow into healthy, future-ready individuals."

Kim Yu-im, president of the National Child Rights Guarantee Agency, said it is every child's right to dream freely and grow up healthy even amid academic pressures. "I hope the passionate debates and candid proposals from child representatives across the country will serve as a catalyst for transforming our society into one that reduces academic burden and protects children's health," she said.