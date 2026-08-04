IDivine, a company specializing in AI-based clinical success prediction solutions, and GI Innovation, a biotech firm focused on immunotherapy drugs, are set to build a dedicated AI platform for drug development through a government support program.

IDivine announced Tuesday that it has been selected for the "2026 AI Youth Startup Co-growth Voucher Support Project," run by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA).

The program, valued at 9 billion won ($6.29 million) in total, selected 20 final projects from 225 participating companies nationwide. IDivine plans to build a dedicated AI platform called "GI-Orus" to quantitatively analyze the clinical development and regulatory approval prospects of GI Innovation's key immunotherapy drug pipeline candidates.

IDivine operates a specialized AI platform that quantifies the probability of clinical success (PoS) for drug candidates, drawing on more than 1.19 billion data points covering global patents, academic papers, clinical trials and US Food and Drug Administration review histories. Internal validation showed the platform predicts clinical outcomes with 80 to 90 percent accuracy, and it has provided objective evidence for candidate evaluation, indication selection and technology transfer negotiations by precisely analyzing technological, clinical and market factors.

The two companies plan to use IDivine's clinical success prediction solution "i.Dv 1.0" as the foundation to quantitatively analyze the development strategy and regulatory approval prospects of GI Innovation's drug pipeline — including its key immunotherapy drug GI-102 — and to complete an always-on decision-making infrastructure that continuously monitors the pipeline's success potential and risk factors.

A drug development platform powered by vast data and AI algorithms is seen as an innovative biotech R&D model that can reduce the high uncertainty and cost risks inherent in clinical stages before they materialize, while dramatically improving the success rate of technology licensing and commercialization.

"This project is an important opportunity to apply IDivine's AI technology directly in the drug development field and translate it into concrete decision-making outcomes for our clients," said Lee Si-young, co-chief executive of IDivine. "We will fulfill our role as a trusted AI partner so that pharmaceutical and biotech companies can make decisions more quickly and precisely."