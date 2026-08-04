Seoul's Seocho-gu district announced Monday that it had signed an MOU with Legal Times, South Korea's leading legal news outlet, to advance the district's "Asia-Pacific Justice Hub" initiative.

In March 2024, Seocho-gu designated the legal complex in Seocho-dong — home to the Supreme Court, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, the Seoul High Court, the Korean Bar Association and other major judicial institutions — as the Asia-Pacific Justice Hub. The district has since been pursuing a range of projects to develop it into a leading center of justice for the Asia-Pacific region.

The agreement is intended to strengthen the competitiveness of the hub project by drawing on Legal Times' expertise and professional networks to pursue a variety of collaborative initiatives.

The signing ceremony, attended by Seocho-gu District Mayor Jeon Seong-su and Legal Times President Lee Su-hyeong along with other officials, proceeded in three stages: an introduction of the MOU's background and contents, the signing and exchange of the agreement, and a discussion of cooperation plans for the Asia-Pacific Justice Hub.

Under the agreement, the two organizations plan to jointly develop programs that make legal information more accessible and approachable for residents, host domestic and international events such as academic conferences and forums, and expand legal exchanges of various kinds.

In addition, they plan to promote the Asia-Pacific Justice Hub brand through specialized content to enhance its competitiveness.

Founded in 1950, Legal Times has grown alongside South Korea's legal community and is recognized as the country's foremost legal media outlet. Beyond covering major court rulings and regulatory changes, it contributes to the development of the legal industry through academic conferences, legal expos and other exchange programs.

"I would like to express my gratitude to President Lee Su-hyeong and the staff of Legal Times for their support in energizing the Asia-Pacific Justice Hub," District Mayor Jeon said. "We will continue to work to help the hub grow beyond South Korea into an internationally recognized center of law."