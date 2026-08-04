Researchers at Chung-Ang University have developed a multifunctional thermal management composite material designed to reduce the risk of fires in electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage systems (ESS).

The university said Tuesday that a research team led by Kim Ju-heon, a professor in the departments of chemical engineering and intelligent energy industry convergence, developed the composite by combining bio-based aerogel with phase-change materials.

Lithium-ion batteries can generate excessive heat during charging and discharging or from internal short circuits. When that heat spreads rapidly to adjacent battery cells, it can trigger a chain reaction of surging temperatures — known as thermal runaway — that may lead to fire.

Conventional approaches have relied on insulating materials such as polymer foam, ceramic fiber and aerogel to slow the rate of heat transfer. While these insulators can limit the spread of heat, they have limited ability to absorb heat generated inside the battery itself.

Phase-change materials, by contrast, can absorb large amounts of heat as they transition from solid to liquid, helping to moderate temperature increases. Their drawback is that the liquid state can cause leakage and structural damage.

To address both limitations, the research team integrated the insulating performance of aerogel with the heat-absorption and storage capabilities of phase-change materials into a single composite. The design slows the spread of heat to surrounding areas, absorbs generated heat and suppresses the leakage that can occur during the phase-change process.

The team said the material integrates the insulating properties of a bio-based HEC/LGN aerogel, the latent heat storage capacity of erythritol, and the structural reinforcement and flame-retardant functions of zinc oxide (ZnO) in a single material.

The team said the material could serve as a thermal management layer between battery cells in EV battery modules and packs as well as large-scale ESS, delaying rapid heat transfer and moderating temperature rises.

The findings were published in Chemical Engineering Journal, an international peer-reviewed journal in the field of chemical engineering.