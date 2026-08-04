Batik Air Malaysia is hosting an interactive event at KidZania Seoul this summer to introduce children and families to Malaysian travel and aviation. Partnering with the country's tourism authority, the airline will share local travel information and expand its reach with both inbound and outbound customers through participatory activities.

Batik Air Malaysia and the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board are jointly operating an experience booth at KidZania Seoul through Sept. 13.

The booth features information on family travel and English-language study programs, along with details on the airline's routes, services and in-flight benefits. It also promotes Visit Malaysia 2026 in collaboration with the tourism board, and includes a free round-trip ticket giveaway via an SNS event.

To enter the SNS giveaway, visitors take a photo at the booth and post it on their personal account with the required hashtag (#바틱에어키자니아). Two winners will each receive two round-trip tickets on Batik Air Malaysia, for a total of four tickets.

Batik Air Malaysia currently operates daily flights on the Incheon–Kuala Lumpur route. The Incheon-bound departure (OD821) leaves at 6:50 a.m. and arrives at 12:30 p.m., while the Kuala Lumpur-bound flight (OD820) departs at 10 p.m. and arrives the following day at 5:50 a.m. Seats offer approximately 32 inches of pitch, and free checked baggage and fuel surcharge benefits are available depending on fare conditions. Kuala Lumpur also serves as a hub for connecting flights to major tourist destinations including Penang, Langkawi and Kuching.

"We hope this KidZania experience event, organized together with the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, gives children and families a chance to become more familiar with air travel and to naturally discover the wide range of routes and services Batik Air Malaysia offers," an airline official said. "In celebration of Visit Malaysia 2026, we plan to continue rolling out services tailored to diverse travel needs, including leisure trips and English-language study programs in Malaysia."