The Ulsan Fire and Disaster Headquarters launched a special investigation Tuesday into 59 paint-handling businesses near residential areas across the city, following a warehouse fire in Nam-gu that left five people dead or injured. The probe runs through Aug. 31.

Paint retailers that store or handle less than the designated quantity — 1,000 liters — are not required to obtain installation permits under the Hazardous Materials Safety Management Act, leaving such businesses in residential neighborhoods outside the scope of routine inspections.

The special investigation aims to assess how paint and other suspected hazardous materials are stored and handled at businesses near residential areas, and to eliminate fire risk factors.

The fire headquarters formed a six-member joint inspection team in cooperation with district and county offices and the Nakdong River Basin Environmental Office. The team will focus on the 59 sub-designated-quantity paint businesses near residential areas, examining compliance with relevant laws on hazardous material storage and handling, illegal structures and toxic chemical handling.

"This fire has once again made us acutely aware of the importance of public safety," said Kim Yong-su, chief of the Ulsan Fire and Disaster Headquarters. "We will conduct a thorough investigation of businesses handling flammable materials near residential areas so that residents can feel safe in their daily lives."