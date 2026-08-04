Kim Mu-ho of the Ulju-gun Haetteumi Ssireum team claimed the Halla title at the Withus Pharmaceutical 2026 Mungyeong Omija Jangsa Ssireum Tournament, held Monday at Mungyeong Indoor Gymnasium in North Gyeongsang Province.

Kim dominated the competition, going undefeated from the round of 16 through the semifinals without dropping a single bout.

In the Halla title match, Kim swept Oh Chang-rok of the MG saemaul Geumgo Ssireum team — a 15-time Halla champion — 3-0, winning the first bout with a pushing technique, the second with his signature deul-baejigi lift throw, and the third with a leg-lock move.

The victory gave Kim his 14th career Halla title and extended his winning streak to seven consecutive tournaments — following his chuseok and Cheonha titles last year and five more tournament wins this season.