Ulsan's Nam-gu has completed the establishment of a Life-Respect Safe Village network aimed at building a community-centered suicide prevention safety net.

The initiative connects various community resources to provide residents with tailored mental health services while fostering a safer mental health environment and reducing suicide risk.

Nam-gu set up the network across five neighborhoods: Sinjeong 1-dong, Daldong, Samsandong, Mugeodong and Daehyeondong.

Participating organizations will collaborate on five fronts: suicide prevention campaigns, education to improve public awareness of life respect, early identification of high-risk individuals, referrals to mental health services, and blocking access to means of suicide.

Lee Seok-jin, director of the Ulsan Nam-gu Mental Health Welfare Center, said the district would work to help residents lead healthy lives through the community suicide prevention safety net built under the initiative.