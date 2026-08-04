Gangnam-gu District Office is set to transform into a leaner, more performance-driven organization.

Promotions for Grade 5 and 6 staff will be decided primarily on job performance, execution ability and capacity for collaboration.

The shift reflects district mayor Kim Hyeon-gi's stated goal of raising work performance since taking office in the ninth elected term.

Gangnam-gu announced Tuesday that it had carried out its second-half personnel reshuffle for the ninth elected term, centering appointments on performance, execution ability and collaboration.

The district also plans to pursue an organizational restructuring aligned with the administrative demands of the AI era, building on this reshuffle.

The reshuffle goes beyond routine reassignments, focusing instead on changing how civil servants work, how they are evaluated and what is expected of managers. Rather than seniority or tenure in specific posts, the district prioritized actual performance, problem-solving ability and contribution to the organization. The reshuffle also applied a principle of placing in the right roles those capable of collaborating across departmental lines and driving team results.

Promotion review criteria were revised accordingly. Senior managers were assessed comprehensively, with leadership, career path and organizational contribution weighed alongside 360-degree evaluations from peers and subordinates.

For middle managers, the emphasis fell on work execution, growth potential and collaboration — evaluating not just individual output but the ability to produce results together with colleagues.

Particularly for section chief-level appointments going forward, the district said it would prioritize performance and competency over length of service. The plan is to place managers capable of driving change, innovation and accountable administration in the right roles, strengthening the execution capacity of district governance in the ninth elected term.

The district said it would also incorporate the performance-and-collaboration principles applied in this reshuffle into future work performance assessments.

It also plans to introduce an AI proficiency evaluation as part of promotion reviews for Grade 5 and Grade 6 positions. The district views AI not merely as an IT tool but as a core work competency that enhances administrative productivity and problem-solving, and intends to select staff who can apply it in actual administrative work.

The district plans to pursue a broader organizational restructuring in the ninth elected term on the basis of this reshuffle. The goal is to build a performance-driven operating framework, a work structure that enables genuine collaboration and an AI-supported administrative foundation — creating an organization that can respond quickly and flexibly to changing administrative demands.

"In the AI era, the public sector must boldly change the way it works and the standards by which it is evaluated," district mayor Kim said. "We will identify and promote staff who deliver results on the ground — whether at the main office, neighborhood community centers or any specific department." He added: "We will pursue organizational restructuring grounded in a culture where performance, collaboration, accountability and communication are all alive, and build an administrative system that prepares Gangnam for the next 100 years."