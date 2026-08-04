Coupang Inc announced Tuesday it is holding its "2026 Coupang Travel Mega Week Sale," offering discounts on popular travel and leisure products nationwide to mark the summer vacation season.

The sale runs through Sunday. More than 200 products are available at special prices, including admission tickets to water parks, theme parks, kids' parks and aquariums, as well as hotels, resorts, pensions and pool villas. Featured offerings include Sea Life COEX and Busan aquariums, Legoland, Aquafield water park, a California Beach and Gyeongju World package, and Ocean Adventure in Cheonan.

The sale also includes a combined package covering Lotte World in Jamsil and Busan — the flagship theme parks of the Greater Seoul and Yeongnam regions — along with California Beach and Gyeongju World, the largest water park in the Yeongnam area. Other discounted options include an Ocean World early-entry package, Asan Spa Bis, Blue Canyon in Gangwon Province, and La Terrasse Hotel and Resort in Yeosu.

Coupang is also issuing coupons for up to 70,000 won ($49) in additional discounts through its "Accommodation Sale Festa" promotion, applicable to hotel, resort and pension bookings in regions outside Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Jeju. "We prepared this event so that customers can enjoy major summer destinations and accommodation facilities across the country during the peak vacation season," a Coupang official said.