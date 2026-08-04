NOL World, a travel and ticketing platform for foreign tourists operated by Nol Universe, announced Tuesday it will launch a domestic accommodation booking service, expanding beyond its ticket-focused roots to become a full-service inbound travel platform covering every stage of a trip to Korea.

The platform will offer foreign customers access to about 15,000 properties, including hotels, boutique hotels and resorts, adding accommodation to its booking lineup to sharpen its competitive edge.

International users will now be able to handle all their Korea travel needs — performances, exhibitions, activities and lodging — through a single platform. Domestic accommodation partners, meanwhile, stand to gain a new sales channel reaching NOL World's accumulated membership of 9.4 million users.

The launch is part of Nol Universe's broader strategy to expand its inbound business. NOL World had previously offered bundled "Play&Stay" products combining performances and accommodation; adding a standalone lodging booking feature is intended to position the platform as a global travel hub integrating stays with travel content.

"As global demand for travel to Korea continues to grow steadily, it is important to create an environment where domestic travel partners can connect with overseas customers more easily," said Lee Cheol-ung, chief executive of Nol Universe. "We plan to keep expanding the range of content and services tailored to Korea travel, with a focus on strengthening the global competitiveness of the domestic tourism industry."