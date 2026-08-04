Hanse MK said Tuesday it is stepping up a company-wide recovery drive to reverse years of losses.

The apparel company is pursuing a broad overhaul spanning fixed-cost reduction and organizational efficiency, a restructuring of its brand portfolio around core labels, AI-driven product operations and improvements to its financial structure.

On the cost side, Hanse MK is working to lower its fixed-cost burden through ongoing structural improvements and leaner operations. The company said its goal goes beyond simple cost-cutting — it aims to rebuild its business around profitability to achieve a stable earnings structure.

Brand management is also being refocused. The company is concentrating resources on brands with strong growth potential and competitiveness, and is reorganizing its brand portfolio based on profitability and market viability.

AI and data-driven systems are being more widely applied to product planning and operations. The company said it is using more precise analysis of consumer demand and sales trends to improve order accuracy and upgrade its inventory management.

Hanse MK is also working to strengthen its financial position and enhance shareholder value. It plans to use proceeds from idle asset sales this year to pay down debt. The major shareholder has been buying shares on the open market since mid-July and plans to make additional open-market purchases starting this month.

"We are focused on building a stable earnings structure rather than chasing short-term top-line growth, and we are doing our utmost to ensure that the results of our recovery efforts become progressively visible," a company official said.