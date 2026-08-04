Kim Caddie, a golf lifestyle platform, announced Tuesday that it launched the 2026 Kim Caddie Summer Screen Golf Tournament on Saturday in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.

The tournament runs through Aug. 31. Participants can register through the Kim Caddie app, then find and book participating stores on the in-app map. Scores are automatically recorded when players complete any of three designated courses at an official partner store.

An in-app leaderboard lets participants check their scores and rankings in real time. Standings are displayed through 10th place in both the score category and the most-rounds category. The top three finishers in each category will receive prize money of up to 500,000 won ($350) after the tournament ends.

Kim Caddie is offering a total of 40 million won in prize money and gifts through the tournament. The first 1,000 participants who complete at least one designated course will receive a TechSkin golf glove.

Players who complete all three designated courses will be automatically entered into a lucky draw. Prizes include a Qi4D new-model driver, various wedges and putters, a Walker Hill short-game voucher, golf shoes, caps and other golf goods and vouchers. Users booking a screen golf store through the Kim Caddie app for the first time will also receive a 5,000-won discount.

Lee Yo-han, CEO of Kim Caddie, said the summer screen golf tournament was designed to help golfers discover nearby screen golf stores and take part in competitions without pressure. "We will continue to roll out programs that give golfers a range of benefits and competitive experience while helping partner stores attract new customers and expand bookings," he said.