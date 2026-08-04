Maeil Dairies announced Tuesday that its eco-friendly brand Sanghajokjang is entering the premium soy milk market with its first soy milk product, Sanghajokjang Kongmul Duyu, launching through online channels.

The new product uses top-grade fresh black soybeans harvested within the past year and is made entirely from domestically grown ingredients. Only the Cheongja No. 5 variety, harvested within one year, was selected.

To preserve the full nutritional value of the black soybeans, the company applied a traditional millstone grinding method that processes the beans whole, including the skin. The product also adheres to a "five-free" principle, excluding all artificial additives — emulsifiers, antifoaming agents, stabilizers, sweeteners and flavorings. Each serving comes in a 180-milliliter pouch.

"This is the first time Sanghajokjang has expanded into the plant-based soy milk category, drawing on the quality control standards and brand trust it has built over the years," a Maeil Dairies official said. "We applied the same origin and quality management practices used for our existing dairy products."