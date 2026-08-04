Titleist, which releases a Taegeukgi Edition golf ball every year, announced Tuesday it will launch a special edition Pro V1 featuring the four trigrams — geon, gon, gam and ri — from the South Korean national flag to mark the upcoming Liberation Day.

The Pro V1 Taegeukgi Edition will be sold in a half-dozen (six-ball) package. The packaging and the balls feature a design rendered in black, blue and red against a clean white background, incorporating symbols of South Korea in a restrained style.

The ball carries a special play number, "81," commemorating the 81st anniversary of liberation, while the side of each ball features an alignment marking drawn from the four trigrams of the national flag. The special design leaves Pro V1 performance intact — long distance, optimal trajectory, precise short-game control and a soft feel at impact.