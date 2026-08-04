"My strength is that I have a lot of experience. My weakness is that I have a lot of years, too." — Giho, in "The Intern"

"The Intern," starring Choi Min-sik and Han So-hee, is heading to cinemas this fall.

Warner Bros. Korea announced Tuesday that the film will open Sept. 16.

A remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, "The Intern" follows the office life that unfolds when Giho, a silver-haired intern with 37 years of career experience, joins the company of Sunwoo, a fashion industry dark horse who rose to prominence in just three years since launch.

Director Kim Do-young, who drew praise for his nuanced touch on "Manyagui Woori," a romantic drama starring Koo Kyo-hwan and Moon Ga-young released earlier this year, helms the film. Choi Min-sik, one of Korean cinema's foremost veterans, plays the 37-year career intern, while Han So-hee plays the rookie CEO — roles originated by Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the original.

The first poster, released alongside the opening date announcement, captures the confident strides of silver intern Giho and passionate CEO Sunwoo as they head to work side by side. Giho's smile — conveying both deep-seated composure and the excitement of a first day — and Sunwoo's self-assured expression hint at the office dynamic these two characters, different in generation and rank, are set to create.

A trailer released the same day introduces CEO Sunwoo's unease at having the silver intern assigned directly under her, alongside Giho's polished self-introduction: "I'm Kim Giho, a new intern." The clip teases an unpredictable chemistry between the two.

"The Intern" opens Sept. 16, just ahead of the chuseok holiday.