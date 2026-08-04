The North Gyeongsang Provincial Office of Education announced Tuesday it has finalized the "North Gyeongsang Education 2030 Grand Transformation Plan," a comprehensive blueprint for the province's future education system designed to adapt to a rapidly changing educational landscape and support the individual growth and aspirations of every student.

The plan carries particular significance as a bottom-up blueprint developed through ongoing dialogue and collaboration with the broader education community — including teachers, students and parents at the school level.

The office identified five core initiatives to drive the transformation: "As You Will, As You Dream," human-centered AI education, a hyper-connected North Gyeongsang school network, a dedicated educational activity protection agency, and a "North Gyeongsang to the World" program.

"As You Will, As You Dream" is a student growth project that moves away from ranking all students against a single standard, instead helping each student discover their unique talents and potential and pursue their own path.

The human-centered AI education initiative aims to provide personalized AI-assisted learning tailored to each student's pace and achievement level, ensuring no student is left behind and that foundational academic skills are guaranteed for all. The office said it will also strengthen character and ethics education to prevent overreliance on technology.

The hyper-connected North Gyeongsang school network is designed to overcome the challenges of declining school-age populations and regional depopulation through edutech-based connectivity, including shared online curricula and interactive remote-learning platforms.

Under the initiative, students at smaller schools will be able to connect in real time with students and teachers from a range of schools, take diverse subjects and collaborate on joint projects.

The dedicated educational activity protection agency will provide one-stop support covering immediate and professional responses to classroom disruptions, psychological recovery services for teachers, and behavioral intervention and counseling programs for students placed in separate settings.

The "North Gyeongsang to the World" initiative is set to take shape as a K-edu project that recruits outstanding international students into the province's vocational high schools to develop them into skilled workers for local industries, while also exporting North Gyeongsang's vocational education curricula and hands-on training systems overseas.

"The North Gyeongsang Education 2030 Grand Transformation is not about adding new projects — it is about restructuring North Gyeongsang education so that schools can focus on the essence of education," Superintendent Im Jong-sik said. "Until then, we will bring about warm and bold change so that every child can freely pursue their dreams right here in North Gyeongsang."