Eunha Village in Bucheon's Jungang-dong new town — a designated pilot district under the aging planned city renewal program — has officially named Korea Land Trust as its project operator, accelerating the push for rapid reconstruction.

The city of Bucheon issued a formal designation notice Tuesday naming Korea Land Trust as the project operator for the Eunha Village special renewal zone at 1036 Jungang-dong under the Special Act on the Improvement and Support of Aging Planned Cities.

Eunha Village comprises four complexes — Daewoo Dongbu, Hyosung KGM, and Jugong complexes 1 and 2 — covering a total area of 142,106 square meters. The zone currently holds 2,387 units and is set to be redeveloped into a large-scale apartment complex of approximately 3,400 units.

The complex sits in the transit-oriented area around Bucheon City Hall Station on subway Line 7 and is expected to gain even better access to central Seoul once the GTX-B line opens at nearby Bucheon Sports Complex Station. The site also features an elementary school within the complex, proximity to major hagwon clusters, and a wealth of lifestyle amenities including Bucheon Central Park, Suncheonhyang University Bucheon Hospital and the commercial district around Bucheon City Hall Station.

Eunha Village launched its consent drive immediately after receiving the special renewal plan designation on June 15 and submitted an application to Bucheon city for project operator designation after meeting the required consent threshold in just six days.

The Eunha Village residents' representative body said the community's drive to move forward is exceptionally strong, noting that a 90 percent resident consent rate was achieved during the pilot district application process. "With Korea Land Trust — a firm with a strong track record in urban renewal — taking the helm, we look forward to seeing this area reborn as a landmark complex," the body said.

A Korea Land Trust official said the designation was reached swiftly thanks to the local government's active administrative support and strong resident participation. "We will complete the formation of the renewal project committee by year-end and spare no effort to ensure the integrated review and contractor selection processes proceed without a hitch," the official said.

Meanwhile, Korea Land Trust was selected last month as the preferred negotiating party — serving as the preliminary trustee — for the Suwon Uman District 2 reconstruction project.