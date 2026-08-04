The Ministry of Employment and Labor has launched a joint occupational safety and labor inspection of a food supplier after a worker fell roughly 5 meters from a forklift when the business owner allegedly shook the vehicle as a prank.

The ministry said Tuesday it had begun a comprehensive occupational safety and health inspection of the food supplier in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, covering potential violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act and related safety regulations.

The inspection will also examine possible breaches of labor relations laws, including those governing wages and working hours. If serious violations are found, the ministry said it will refer cases for criminal prosecution or impose fines immediately, with no leniency shown.

Should the inspection reveal systemic failures in safety management or an unhealthy workplace culture, the ministry said it will also provide guidance on overhauling safety management systems and improving organizational culture.

"This accident, caused by the business owner's disregard for safety, is a prime example of how dangerously weak safety awareness can be on the ground," Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon said. "Any violations confirmed through the inspection will be dealt with strictly and without leniency."

Earlier, a worker in his 40s, identified only as A, said he was working on a forklift at the Gimpo food supplier when the business owner, identified as B, repeatedly shook the vehicle as a prank, causing him to lose his balance and fall roughly 5 meters. The worker filed a complaint with police against B on charges of bodily injury, and police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.