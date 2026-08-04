Actor Kang Ye-won will continue her partnership with Fantagio.

The agency announced Tuesday that it had signed a renewal contract with Kang "on the basis of deep mutual trust," adding that it was "delighted to continue the journey together."

Fantagio added that it would "spare no effort in actively supporting Kang so she can fully showcase her limitless talents."

Kang has earned wide public affection through a range of genre-spanning roles — on the big screen in films including "Tidal Wave," "Harmony," "Hello Ghost" and "Quick," and on television in drama series such as "Bad Guys," "Baek Hee Has Returned" and "The Man Who Dies to Live."

Kang has also shown off her sharp wit and variety-show instincts across numerous entertainment programs, and has more recently been engaging with fans through her personal YouTube channel.

She has confirmed a role in the upcoming film "Get Off My Island!" marking her return to the big screen after a lengthy absence.