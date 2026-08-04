Seoul has emerged as a leading destination for "bleisure" travel — the growing trend of combining business trips with leisure — according to new analysis.

TripBiz, the corporate travel brand of Trip.com Group, said Friday hotel check-ins by global business travelers rose 26 percent year-on-year, reflecting increased demand from travelers extending their stays through the weekend after work commitments.

Seoul has stood out as a prime bleisure destination within this trend. Weekday hotel bookings in the city surged 67 percent year-on-year, while Friday check-ins — an indicator of personal leisure use — climbed 54 percent, pushing Seoul to seventh place among the world's most popular business travel destinations this year. Within the city, Gangnam recorded the highest volume of business bookings overall, while Myeong-dong topped the rankings when limited to weekend reservations.

Bookings for personal travel made immediately after a business trip — within zero to one day — rose 30 percent year-on-year, while those added within seven days of a work trip increased 25 percent. Travelers who extended their stays right after a business trip added an average of 1.5 extra nights, while those who booked leisure travel within seven days stayed an average of 3.4 additional nights.

Convenience played a key role. Among travelers who extended their stay within a day of finishing a business trip, 60 percent chose to remain at the same hotel to avoid the hassle of checking out and rebooking.

In the global corporate travel market, Singapore ranked first. The city-state led all destinations in total business hotel bookings, with reservations up 30 percent year-on-year. Singapore topped all three major subcategories: stays of five nights or more, stays of seven nights or more, and bookings that included a weekend.

Southeast Asian cities continued to gain ground. Bangkok ranked second with bookings up 26 percent, and weekend-inclusive reservations rose 21 percent. In Vietnam, Bac Ninh surged 341 percent year-on-year to claim fifth place, with stays of seven nights or more jumping 818 percent and weekend-inclusive bookings rising 425 percent. Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi also made the top 10, posting gains of 23 percent and 50 percent to rank sixth and eighth, respectively.

"The benchmark for hotels in 2026 is shifting beyond traditional ratings and design toward how effectively a property supports guests in both work and rest," a TripBiz official said. "Rather than treating work and travel as separate pursuits, properties that allow the two to blend naturally in a single space will lead the market."