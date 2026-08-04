The real-life romance between Tom Holland and Zendaya — co-stars of the "Spider-Man" film series — has renewed attention to a pattern that has played out across every iteration of the franchise: the leads keep falling for each other.

"Spider-Man" producer Amy Pascal revealed in a BBC Instagram video on Thursday that she had urged Holland and Zendaya not to date when they were first cast as Peter Parker and MJ, respectively.

Pascal, who led Sony Pictures' film division from 2006 to 2015, said the warning was ultimately futile. "MJ and Peter always fall in love," she said. "There's nothing you can do about it."

Pascal made the same admission in a 2021 interview with The New York Times, saying she had tried — and failed — to keep the lead actors of the Spider-Man series from getting romantically involved.

"After I first cast Tom Holland and Zendaya, I separated them," she said. "I called them in and gave them a whole speech about not seeing each other."

She explained that she discouraged the relationship because a real-life romance between co-stars could complicate the production. The effort proved fruitless.

"I said the same thing to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone before," she added. "They all ignored my advice."

Every actor who has played Peter Parker and his love interest Mary Jane — or MJ — in the "Spider-Man" film series since 2000 has ended up in a real relationship with their co-star.

Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-Man from 2002 to 2007, dated Kirsten Dunst — his on-screen love interest — for roughly a year early in the franchise's run.

Andrew Garfield, the second actor to take on the role in "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012), dated his co-star Emma Stone publicly from 2011 to 2015.

Tom Holland, the third Spider-Man, first crossed paths with Zendaya on "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2017 and the two became a couple while filming "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021).

Holland and Zendaya went public with their relationship in 2021 after paparazzi photographs captured the two kissing in a car. After more than five years together, the couple is reported to have secretly married earlier this year.

Holland indirectly confirmed the marriage in a recent interview with Esquire, expressing his affection for Zendaya. "She's my best friend, and I'm happier with her than I've ever been," he said. "I've never felt so supported and so safe."