Rico Verhoeven, 36, a former Glory heavyweight kickboxing champion from the Netherlands, is pursuing a three-fight series against fellow Dutch combat sports legend Alistair Overeem, 46, with each bout contested under a different ruleset — boxing, MMA and kickboxing.

Verhoeven stepped into the mainstream fighting scene in May after leaving Glory as a free agent, challenging unified heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk in an official title fight. Although he lost by TKO in the 11th round, his impressive boxing technique and stamina nearly produced a stunning upset, and his stock rose considerably as a result.

Now drawing interest from UFC and other combat sports organizations as well as boxing promoters, Verhoeven has identified Overeem as his next opponent. He had considered a rematch with Usyk — who delayed his retirement despite earlier announcing his farewell — but ultimately chose his compatriot Overeem after weighing various factors.

Overeem is a legend who competed at the highest level across kickboxing's K-1, MMA's Pride FC and the UFC. The two were originally scheduled to meet in Glory five years ago, but the bout fell through when Overeem withdrew with an injury.

Overeem left the UFC in 2021 and effectively retired after fighting to a no-contest against Badr Hari in Glory in 2022. A possible comeback has recently been floated, however.

According to multiple reports, Overeem and Verhoeven are in negotiations over a unique three-part fight series. Boxing media outlet Boxing.media reported that Overeem's management company, Blackbook PR, is discussing a plan for the two fighters to meet three times at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam — the first bout under boxing rules, the second under MMA rules and the third under kickboxing rules.

Neither Overeem nor Verhoeven has made any official announcement confirming the fights. Verhoeven is regarded as one of the greatest kickboxers of all time, holding a career record of 66 wins and 10 losses with 21 knockouts.