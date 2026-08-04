Hanwha Systems announced Tuesday that it is launching a large-scale recruitment drive to staff its key new business ventures.

The company is accepting applications for experienced hires in its space division for the second half of 2026, covering five areas: SAR (synthetic aperture radar) satellites, space AI data centers, low-orbit satellite communications, solar cells for satellites, and satellite service operations, sales and strategy. Depending on the role, positions will be based at the Seoul office, the Pangyo research center or the Jeju Space Center.

Hanwha Systems plans to bring on at least several hundred people through this recruitment round. Applicants must have five or more years of relevant hands-on experience, with time spent in domestic or overseas graduate programs counting toward that requirement. Applications have been open since July 31 through a dedicated microsite set up for the hiring campaign.

Earlier this year, Kim Dong-kwan, senior vice chairman of Hanwha Group, unveiled a medium- to long-term "AI Space Power" strategy at a national forum on advanced industry development held at Gyeongsang National University in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province, outlining 55 trillion won ($38.4 billion) in planned investment. Of that total, Hanwha Systems intends to commit about 20 trillion won to space-related projects, including ultra-low-orbit SAR satellites, space AI data centers and the construction of a low-orbit satellite communications network.

"This large-scale recruitment will mark a turning point in earnestly advancing Hanwha Group's investment in space and laying the human foundation needed for South Korea to emerge as a space power," a Hanwha Systems official said. "We look forward to the interest and applications of bold, capable people who will lead the global space market."