City and Hana Financial Group to co-host event Tuesday, featuring job experience booths, resume coaching and on-site interviews

A job fair designed exclusively for middle-aged workers seeking employment or re-employment will be held in Daejeon.

Daejeon city announced Tuesday that it will co-host the "2026 Hana JOB Matching Festa in Daejeon" with Hana Financial Group on Aug. 11, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the second-floor lobby of Daejeon City Hall.

The event targets local middle-aged job seekers with extensive experience and professional expertise. A job posting board will display hiring information from 18 companies participating on-site as well as additional firms joining online.

The fair aims to give middle-aged job seekers opportunities to find work, return to the workforce or take on new challenges, while helping local companies struggling to fill positions connect with qualified candidates.

Reflecting the needs and characteristics of middle-aged workers, the event will operate four job experience booths, including one for solo content creators. Career counseling, resume writing guidance, a policy information zone featuring seven participating organizations, and side events will also be available.

An AI experience space will offer employment support services including AI-assisted resume writing, mock interviews and career aptitude assessments. Health management activities will also be on offer.

Moon In-hwan, director of Daejeon's economic affairs bureau, said the collaboration with Hana Financial Group would allow the city to provide valuable job information to local middle-aged residents, and urged middle-aged job seekers hoping to find or return to work to attend.

Job seekers wishing to participate may pre-register online or sign up on-site at the venue. The first 100 attendees who bring identification and take part in on-site interviews will each receive 10,000 won ($7) in interview compensation.