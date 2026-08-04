Marketing conference set for Gabin Art Hall on Aug. 12 10 million won in creator collaboration, AI short-form production support up for grabs

Cafe24 will host a marketing-focused conference called "Marketing Playbook 2026," where it plans to share hands-on strategies for e-commerce brands.

The company said Tuesday it will hold the event Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. at Gabin Art Hall in Seoul.

At the conference, Cafe24 plans to share practical insights on data-driven marketing strategies, tips for growing direct-to-consumer online stores and ways to leverage creator commerce. The company will also offer opportunities directly tied to real-world marketing, including support for creator collaborations.

According to Cafe24, the e-commerce market has seen a proliferation of marketing channels in recent years, making it a key challenge for brands to maximize efficiency on limited budgets. As AI adoption becomes widespread, the technology gap between companies in marketing is narrowing — meaning what data a brand collects and how it uses that data has become the defining factor in performance.

Cafe24 said the conference aims to introduce brand marketing strategies that can help companies adapt to this shifting landscape.

Speakers will include hands-on practitioners from Cafe24's Marketing Center, an in-house unit that directly designs and executes marketing campaigns for multiple brands. The experts will share practical know-how drawn from real cases and data accumulated in the field.

The event will also feature growth stories from actual brands. Park Jeong-hun, a director at luggage brand Inport, will present how the company shifted its business model from marketplace-focused sales to a direct-to-consumer approach, with more than 70 percent of total sales now generated through its own online store.

The conference will also cover content commerce strategies using creator collaborations. Cafe24 plans to introduce its revamped YouTube Shopping affiliate program, along with matchmaking strategies for connecting brands with creators and tips on running such partnerships.

A lucky draw event will offer marketing support to participating brands. Winners will receive 10 million won ($6,980) worth of prizes, including creator collaboration support and AI short-form video production assistance. Additional prizes such as travel luggage will also be available. Attendance is free.

"A marketing playbook is a practical guide that compiles proven strategies for different situations," said Lee Jae-seok, chief executive of Cafe24. "This event will go beyond simply introducing strategies — it will provide brands with real opportunities to act on them, including through creator collaborations, so they can translate those strategies into actual growth."